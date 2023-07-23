A number of local community members engaged with NAIDOC week celebrations, including Member of the Legislative Council and Cessnock local, Emily Suvaal (The Hon).
The exhibition supported a local Indigenous artist Ashleigh Stevens who showcased her artwork with themes of life, connection and motherhood.
Ms Stevens shared her story of growing up as an Aboriginal woman and spoke of a traumatic recollection.
She later joined her mother who demonstrated the use of Aboriginal rain sticks to people in attendance at the art exhibition.
Ms Suvaal said it was really important to her that she attended the event.
"NAIDOC Week celebrates and recognises the proud history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," she said.
"It was a welcome opportunity for me to learn more about our First Nations peoples locally, and hear their stories."
Ms Stevens who runs her own business 'Thirri Thirri,' continues exhibiting and selling her artwork to the Hunter Valley region.
"We are fortunate to have many skilled and passionate community organisations in the Hunter," Ms Suvaal said.
Ms Suvaal said she was pleased to learn more about the positive work of artist Ashleigh Stevens and her impact in the local community.
"Her sharing her story was a highlight for me, and increased my awareness about the impacts of intergenerational trauma, and the role we can all play in healing," she said.
The art exhibition and community based initiative was hosted by CDA Project, the newly formed organisation aspiring to foster peace and unity through exhibitions, workshops and seminars.
CDA Project founder Sabrina Khan-Sharmaln said she was honoured to have initiated the first exhibition for CDA Project with Australia's First Nations people.
