Prepare to indulge in a day of the Hunter Valley's finest wine, food and entertainment when the End2End Festival returns to Pokolbin on Saturday, September 16.
The three-venue festival hosted a successful inaugural event in 2018, with about 2000 people in attendance.
This year's venues will include Ben Ean, Cypress Lakes and Drayton's Family Wines, and you can sip your way across all three venues with the End2End shuttle bus.
More than 15 wineries will be showcased across the three venues, along with gourmet food, boutique beers and live music, including tributes to some of the greatest rock and pop acts of all time.
Hunter Valley wineries including Tamburlaine, Pepper Tree, Ernst Hill, Hanging Tree, Iron Gate Estate, and Drayton Family Wines will be serving their deep reds and crisp whites to festival goers.
Festival goers can also participate in a masterclass and learn from the industry experts about the Hunter Valley's finest wines.
Beer and cider lovers are also accounted for with the Parched Crow Brewing Co, Ironbark Hill Brewery, Bullock Wagon Beer and Cider House all serving up their products.
The entertainment doesn't stop there with live bands performing at each venue.
Sit back and relax with a glass of the region's finest or take to the dance floor with world class tribute bands Simply Divinyls, Damnation the AC/DC show and the Age of Seventeen Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Experience.
Local acts GenR8, Komiti Levai band and Rock Rhapsody will also be rocking out throughout the festival.
The festival runs from 10am to 5pm. Tickets can be booked at https://www.end2endfestival.com.au/.
