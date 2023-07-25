Dressed from head to toe in pink and driving a pink 1985 Falcon, Abermain couple Brendon and Abby Lewis are ready to spread plenty of joy at this year's Variety bash.
The Lewis' will take their place on the starting grid at Mt Panorama at Bathurst on August 6, alongside 74 other vehicles for the Children's Charity NSW and ACT's B to B bash.
Unlike the Bathurst 1000, the Bash is closer to 6,000kms, traversing four states and territories in an 11-day journey.
After departing Bathurst in a blaze of glory, the feel-good convoy will head for the Batavia Coast in Western Australia, stopping at Hay, Broken Hill, Wilpena Pound, Cooper Pedy, Uluru, Warburton, Leonara, Meekatharra and Geraldton.
The feel-good convoy will drop into remote schools along the way to deliver variety grants to enhance the lives of the local kids.
Mr Lewis said one of the remote schools they will visit only has two students.
"The smile it puts on their faces and the joy it gives them is why we do it," he said.
As past recipients of Variety's generosity for their three young special needs sons, the journey will be a very personal one for the Lewis family.
"All three of our kids have a unique challenge and we're fortunate enough to be able to support our kids through their development," Mr Lewis said.
"There's a lot of kids out there that don't have that support."
Two of their children have a genetic condition and their third child has autism.
"The kids love to help us fundraise as well, we do barbecues and coffee carts," Mr Lewis said.
Mr Lewis said their pink Falcon which is built tougher than the everyday car is also trying to break down the stereotype of girls and boys having to like a certain colour.
"We want to show that you don't have to be a boy to like the colour blue and be a girl to like the colour pink," he said.
"We're dressed in pink, the car is pink, everything is pink."
This year's Variety bash will be Mr Lewis' 18th event and his wife's second event.
"I've done a lot of remote driving, but never anything this extreme," he said.
In the past 15 years, Mr Lewis has become an integral part of the Variety bash volunteer crew and said he and his wife Abby decided to be participants in both last year's and this year's bash.
"It's a good cause and the event raises a lot of money for the kids and that's what it's all about," he said.
Mr Lewis said the pair are feeling a bit nervous about farewelling their boys for the 11-day journey, but are also looking forward to driving miles to put smiles on kids' faces across the country.
The couple raised $12,000 last year for Variety and have raised about the same again this year.
To donate, head to: https://fundraise.varietynswact.org.au/fundraisers/Car287TeamPink.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
