Cessnock Goannas make finals statement with gritty 24-16 victory against Wyong

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 23 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
Cessnock star Brayden Musgrove off-loads the ball against Souths in round 10 of the Newcastle RL. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Goannas showed they are still a premiership contender on Saturday afternoon with a had-fought 24-16 win against Wyong in the Newcastle RL.

