The Goannas showed they are still a premiership contender on Saturday afternoon with a had-fought 24-16 win against Wyong in the Newcastle RL.
Captain-coach and halfback Harry Siejka returned from suspension for the Goannas at Cessnock Sportsground. The home side led 18-10 at half-time before limiting the third-placed Roos to just one try in the second-half.
Honeti Tuha returned for Cessnock after missing the loss against The Entrance and the bustling winger was on the scoresheet once again. Fellow winger Josh Charles, Brayden Musgrove and Harvey Neville were the other try-scorers for the Goannas.
"I was pleased with the way it was a grind-out sort of win but to be honest that's the standard we set for ourselves," Siejka said.
"When we won seven straight at the start - you take 10 or 11 players out of anyone's team in any competition I thought we've done pretty well with the adversity we've had to come up against."
Siejka said Reed Hugo (broken jaw) and Wyatt Shaw (groin) are nearing a return but are still being monitored week-to-week. Fullback Tony Pellow broke his tibia against the Tigers and is expected to miss at least two more weeks.
Following the win against Wyong, Siejka said he is frustrated with refereeing inconsistency and said more focus should be applied to alleged hip-drop tackles.
"There's a lot of things that get let go in this competition but the minor things get pulled up," Siejka said.
"Whereas someone gets a hip-drop they're missing three or four weeks for us, the player who is doing the hip-dop, there's no ramification, which I'm pretty disappointed in."
After their hot start to the season, the Goannas have won two from six plus a draw with Central Newcastle. Siejka said Cessnock's dangerous attacking play will take time to come together after a disrupted season.
"The tries they got in the first-half was probably against the run of play, it was very much we were attacking the line and probably didn't capitalise where we needed to," he said.
"It probably took us 20 to 30 minutes to gel again and it's a brand new spine, we had Tony Pellow and Doug Beale in the spine last time and now I've got myself and Brayden Musgrove so things are always changing week-to-week.
"To keep them to two tries, one off a kick and probably one right at the death when the game was nearly over - it's not a bad effort."
The Goannas are away at Kurri Kurri on Saturday for a Coalfields derby and then finish the home and away season against Central.
