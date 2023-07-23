A motivated Weston Workers Bears outfit took to Rockwell Automation Park on Sunday afternoon for the fifth consecutive occasion looking to arrest a run of form that had seen them claim just two points from the prior four home fixtures, sliding down the ladder to maintain only a shaky grip on fifth position after being firmly in the minor premiership conversation just a month ago.
Their opponents were a Lake Macquarie City side who had struggled to make their mark in 2023, having tallied a lean total of 4 points from 19 games with a per-game average of less than a goal scored and slightly over four conceded. Worryingly for the travelling fans, they had shipped 23 in their past three games, scoring just one over that stretch; this fixture would represent the final chapter of a rough run that had seen them take on the competition's top six sides in consecutive weeks.
After just 10 seconds, the Bears had given away a free kick 25 yards out, which was floated into the box by veteran central midfielder Josh Maguire and nodded just wide by Nicholas Emanuel. But it would be the hosts who drew first blood after only three and a half minutes of play, Cooper Buswell profiting from a directionless clearing header by Chad Kubica and driving low into the back of the net via the glove of Lakes keeper Isaac Nyman.
A coming together of bodies in the 13th minute saw Yuta Konagaya unfortunate to give away a free kick after what looked a fair challenge to outjump Shukurani Sunzu to a loose ball; dead ball specialist and ex-Bear Jason Cowburn stepped up to take it, but Gerard Roebuck was equal to the task, leaping to produce a strong parry and preserve the lead. The pocked Bear Park surface was not proving conducive to a fluid passing game, and there was a slight element of frustration to both sides' play as the long ball was utilised on more than a few occasions.
Ben Clouten, starting after a string of positive displays in recent weeks, looked to fashion an opportunity for Aaron Niyonkuru inside the Lakes box in the 18th minute, but the latter was unable to get the ball out from under his feet and found himself quickly closed down by some alert covering defence by Lakes. Connor Evans nearly produced a memorable goal in the 22nd minute as he almost miraculously rode several challenges within the Lakes box; it wasn't pretty, but it very nearly got the job done until a last-ditch intervention scuppered his progress right before prodding the ball towards goal.
A minute later, Niyonkuru turned provider for Clouten, but the youngster was unable to apply the required gumption to his strike and the miscued attempt allowed Nyman to claw the ball into his grasp in a quality low stop. Konagaya looked to find Niyonkuru with a well placed through ball in the 25th minute, but again Nyman did well, reading the play to perfection and showing a proactive approach to advance early off his line and snuff out the loose ball. Niyonkuru would tee up Buswell a minute afterwards with a deft cutback, only for the beanpole attacking midfielder to place his strike inches wide of the left post.
The weight of attacks were beginning to mount in the hosts' favour, and the continued pressure would tell in the 27th minute as Konagaya intercepted an errant Kubica pass into the centre of the park before galloping half the length of the field with the ball and showing the Lakes defenders a clean pair of heels, ultimately slotting home calmly to double the Bears' advantage.
The Bears continued to press forward, however they were finding a number of their attacks curtailed by the linesman's flag; the fleet-footed Clouten, who at this point some may have been suggesting was born in an offside position, was proving a key culprit. Mitch Dobson was looking to take on something of an enforcer role, leaving his mark on Cowburn in the 35th minute and perhaps a touch fortunate to escape a caution. Buswell produced a delightful raking cross-field ball in the following minute to find Connor Heydon out wide, but Lakes did well to avert the danger.
Lakes had their moments, with a few silky pieces of interplay out wide - usually involving the flair of Guilherme Evangelista dos Santos in some capacity - flattering if only to deceive. But it would be a fair assessment to summarise the first 45 minutes as being defined by a sense of control without the ball and impetus with it for the Bears, whose intent did not abate even after the second goal. A darting wide run from Niyonkuru in the 40th minute saw him round his marker and square the ball to Clouten, who held the ball up well with his back to goal and brought Evans into the play; the central midfielder's curling attempt from the edge of the box was well placed, heading for the top corner, but lacked the venom to cause problems for Nyman.
The final action of any consequence in the half came in the 43rd minute as Clouten won possession well in the centre of the park, prodded the ball forward for Niyonkuru, then burst beyond his marker to latch on to the one-two but could only produce a leaden first touch that was gleefully accepted by Nyman. The Bears' first corner of the match would prove the last kick before the interval, Evans' cross far too close to goal and pushed away by Nyman, who had been one of the visitors' strongest performers to this point.
A 55th minute through ball from Niyonkuru sliced through the Lakes defence like a hot knife through butter as Clouten surged past Kubica and got to the ball first, but Nyman did superbly to make himself big and come up with a clutch one-on-one save. A minute later it was déjà vu for Lakes, the exact same combination of players involved with Niyonkuru releasing Clouten who squirmed away from Kubica and Nyman saving at point-blank range, but on this occasion Clouten was presented with a second opportunity from the parry; he made no mistake, tapping the ball into an open goal to make it three for the Bears.
In a rather hilarious moment in the 60th minute, the referee backed up after having awarded a free kick and collided with an unsuspecting Maguire, crouching to tie his bootlace; Maguire's head momentarily being trapped between the legs of the official providing comic relief for both sets of supporters. Bears captain Chris Hurley produced one of the more robust challenges of the match a minute later, winning a hard but fair 50/50 that saw Charlie Buffon take a brief horizontal journey. Another minute later, Niyonkuru scythed right through the Lakes defence and looked destined to score, only for Kubica to produce an excellent sliding block to deny the Bears a fourth.
The travelling supporters were not best pleased about a challenge from Alessandro Ouwerkerk on Sunzu going unpunished, and things would go from bad to worse for their charges as Lakes skipper Evangelista dos Santos' vociferous dissent to the referee saw him swiftly dismissed in the 67th minute. Three goals and a man down with the best part of 25 minutes left on the clock and it was now very much a case of damage control for Steve Piggott's side.
Kew Jaliens rung the changes in the 70th minute for the Bears, bringing Liam Wilson and Ryan Dundas on for Clouten and Heydon. Wilson very nearly made an impact in the 77th minute as a deep Niyonkuru corner sailed over the Lakes defence only for the substitute's first-time effort to bounce a whisker past the back post. There would be no such repeat in the 82nd minute though, as the substitutes combined to excellent effect with Dundas heading a deep Buswell cross back centrally for Wilson to place a looping header perfectly over everyone and just beneath the crossbar, nestling in the back of the net to make it 4-0.
Jacob Dundas was introduced in the 84th minute for a late cameo, replacing Evans. Konagaya went within a coat of paint of making it five right on 90 minutes, dancing away from his marker and curling a beautiful effort off his left foot onto the left post. The Bears did not need to wait much longer for their fifth though; Niyonkuru surged into the box and saw his first effort saved, but his patience and persistence paid off as he calmly converted the follow-up to become the fifth different goalscorer on the afternoon.
Wilson had designs on a second, collecting a clever Buswell layoff in the 92nd minute only for his strike from an acute angle to be saved by Nyman. The final opportunity of the afternoon came in the 94th minute, as Ryan Dundas gave away a free kick for a clumsy challenge on Sunzu that saw him go into the book; Cowburn's floating 40 yard lob into the mixer bobbled around dangerously for a few moments but the Bears were able to clear their lines before Lakes could get a shot away and that would be all she wrote.
It had been a clinical display from the Bears, with the scoreline on the afternoon a deserved reflection of the effort and intent they had shown. Importantly from a morale standpoint, they had ended a four-match winless streak and brought back a winning feeling to the dressing room ahead of a crucial final two fixtures to keep their finals aspirations alive. They will now take a week off before an away trip to promoted New Lambton, who have proven a tough out despite their relatively meagre points total and have been there or thereabouts in most of their recent games. The men of Weston will need as much away support as possible to get them over the line, with their destiny still very much in their own hands at the business end of a rollercoaster campaign.
