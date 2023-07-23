Lakes had their moments, with a few silky pieces of interplay out wide - usually involving the flair of Guilherme Evangelista dos Santos in some capacity - flattering if only to deceive. But it would be a fair assessment to summarise the first 45 minutes as being defined by a sense of control without the ball and impetus with it for the Bears, whose intent did not abate even after the second goal. A darting wide run from Niyonkuru in the 40th minute saw him round his marker and square the ball to Clouten, who held the ball up well with his back to goal and brought Evans into the play; the central midfielder's curling attempt from the edge of the box was well placed, heading for the top corner, but lacked the venom to cause problems for Nyman.