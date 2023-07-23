The Advertiser - Cessnock
Weston Bears return to the winners' column in five-star display against Lakes

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 9:00am
Weston's Yuta Konagaya challenges for the ball against Lake Macqaurie City earlier in the season. Picture by ANFN
Weston's Yuta Konagaya challenges for the ball against Lake Macqaurie City earlier in the season. Picture by ANFN

A motivated Weston Workers Bears outfit took to Rockwell Automation Park on Sunday afternoon for the fifth consecutive occasion looking to arrest a run of form that had seen them claim just two points from the prior four home fixtures, sliding down the ladder to maintain only a shaky grip on fifth position after being firmly in the minor premiership conversation just a month ago.

