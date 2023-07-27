Cessnock Family Support Service is running a free parenting group for men. The 'Dads tuning in to Kids' group program is designed for dads with children aged between three and twelve-years-old. The program will teach dads how to help their child manage when things get tough, connect with their child, and how to support their child to learn social and emotional skills. There will be four sessions and the first session will kick off on Wednesday, August 28, followed by the next three Wednesdays. The program will run from 10am to 2pm. Registrations are essential, to register contact 4990 4507.