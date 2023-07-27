WINTER BRIDAL FAIR
BRANXTON COMMUNITY HALL
Branxton Community Hall's annual winter bridal fair returns this Saturday, July 29 and there are a number of local wedding vendors ready to be a part of your big day. From photo booths, caterers, vintage cars, photographers and more, there will be a vendor for every aspect of your special day. The fair will take place between 10am to 2pm and it is free entry.
PARENTING GROUP
5 HALL STREET, CESSNOCK
Cessnock Family Support Service is running a free parenting group for men. The 'Dads tuning in to Kids' group program is designed for dads with children aged between three and twelve-years-old. The program will teach dads how to help their child manage when things get tough, connect with their child, and how to support their child to learn social and emotional skills. There will be four sessions and the first session will kick off on Wednesday, August 28, followed by the next three Wednesdays. The program will run from 10am to 2pm. Registrations are essential, to register contact 4990 4507.
SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
LIVE MUSIC
CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB
Head to Cessnock Leagues Club on Friday and Saturday night for an evening of live music. Solo musician Luke Furbank will be showcasing his complex guitar work and vocals on Friday, July 28. Furbank will kick off his tunes from 8pm to 11pm. Solid Gold Party with Dave Cochrane is heading to Cessnock Leagues Club for the biggest party in town. From 8pm to 11pm on Saturday, July 29, Cochrane will be playing dance floor favourites from the 60's all the way to the 90's.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
CONTACT US
Do you have an event coming up? We would love to hear from you to help promote it for you. Simply email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.