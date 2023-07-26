The Advertiser - Cessnock
From the Mayors Desk: Jay Suvaal | Farewell to a top cop

By Cessnock City Mayor, Jay Suvaal
July 27 2023 - 7:00am
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal. File picture
I would like to offer my sincere best wishes to Chief Inspector Michael Gorman as he retires from his position as Officer in Charge of the Cessnock Police station.

