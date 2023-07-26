I would like to offer my sincere best wishes to Chief Inspector Michael Gorman as he retires from his position as Officer in Charge of the Cessnock Police station.
His retirement follows a 40-year career with the NSW Police, and in his time at the Cessnock Police Station he took great strides in building stronger relationships with our community.
Michael assisted in steering the Local Emergency Management Committee through the 2022 flood events, and was integral in ensuring the safety of impacted residents and rescue teams.
I know many of our residents who were directly impacted remain deeply appreciative of his efforts.
Thank you, Michael, for all of your hard work with our community, and enjoy your retirement.
Over the school holiday period, I had visits from two talented and intelligent young men.
Ned, along with his mother, Amy, joined me at council to share a story he had written for the NESA Write On 2023 program for primary school students.
His story featured me as one of the characters and is in the running for an award. Thank you for sharing this wonderful story with me and good luck!
Frankie came to the council chambers with his father, James, and aspires to be Mayor one day. I know the future of our city is in safe hands with such amazing young people like Ned and Frankie!
In the news:
I have seen some misinformation on social media recently in relation to waste vouchers.
This year, council has actually increased the number of vouchers and the quantity of waste that ratepayers can dispose of - raising the total voucher allowance from 2 to 3 tonnes of household waste.
Ratepayers should already have received their first allocation of two (2) general waste vouchers and four (4) resource recovery vouchers for those with a single domestic waste entitlement, with a second allocation to follow in January.
The weight for each voucher has also been changed to more closely align with average use, while increasing the overall allowance by providing three times as many vouchers. The new weight is based on the typical load of a single trailer.
Also by introducing yellow and red vouchers, Council is able divert more recyclable materials from landfill and channel them into recycling processes, thereby reducing landfill and encouraging resource recovery and recapture. It also means you don't have to use up your general waste voucher on the disposal of grass clippings or tree branches.
Following a well-attended and successful event at the Wollombi Road Providore, we've now held two Coffee with a Councillor events. I'm pleased to reveal that the next will take place in Heddon Greta.
Keep an eye on my Facebook page for more details and I look forward to speaking with everyone who is able to attend.
