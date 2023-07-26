The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter councils partner with National Climate Network

July 26 2023 - 12:00pm
HUNTER MAYORS: From left, Jay Suvaal, Kay Fraser, Maurice Collison, Claire Pontin, Sue Moore, Philip Penfold, John Connors and Ryan Palmer. Picture supplied
Hunter region councils have each committed to collaborating on shared climate goals, entering into a regional partnership with climate network, the Cities Power Partnership.

