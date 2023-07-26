An initiative funded by the NSW Government, the Momentum program, is making its way to Cessnock and Singleton next week.
The program aims to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals by helping them overcome common barriers to long-term employment.
The next Momentum program sign up event will take place at Cessnock City Library on Wednesday, August 2 and at the Singleton Youth Centre on Tuesday, August 1.
With a vision to make a lasting impact, Momentum offers free support to successful applicants, including driver's license acquisition and finding sustainable employment opportunities.
To be eligible for the program, applicants must identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, be aged between 16 and 55 years-old, not possess a Birth Certificate or Driver's License, and currently be unemployed.
Successful applicants will receive guidance in applying for their birth certificate on the same day of enrolment.
To facilitate the process, individuals are advised to bring any available identification documents, including Medicare Card, Health Care Card, Student ID card or Pension Card.
Pathfinders Momentum Coordinator, Phillip Bird said Momentum is a program that brings together essential services to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"The significance of possessing a birth certificate cannot be understated, as it unlocks essential rights, such as a tax file number, opening a bank account, or obtaining a driver's license," he said.
Without this vital document, individuals face numerous challenges, including difficulties in finding employment."
Momentum is collaboratively developed by Real Futures, Pathfinders, and ACE Community Colleges and is a program which has the potential to positively change the lives of many people living in New South Wales.
ACE Community Colleges trainer Natalie Hannah said the impact they have witnessed through their driving license program alone is remarkable.
"The collaboration of these three services holds immense promise," she said.
