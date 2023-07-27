School drop offs in the Cessnock local government area (LGA) are believed to be much safer now, following the completion of the School Zone Infrastructure program.
The program, which was aimed at improving pedestrian safety for six local schools included, Holy Spirit Primary School, Kurri Kurri High School, Kurri Kurri Public School, Standford Merthyr Infants School, Paxton Public School and Weston Primary School.
The works included 40km/h school zone road patches, footpaths, wombat and zebra crossings, pedestrian fencing, pedestrian refuges, signage, kerb ramps, guttering, and lighting at pedestrian facilities.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the project aimed to establish secure pedestrian connections that benefit children, their parents and carers, and the wider school community.
"These improvements play a vital role in promoting pedestrian safety by reducing vehicle speeds within school zones and providing pedestrians with safe route options," Cr Suvaal said.
"Raised pedestrian (wombat) crossings, a significant addition to the infrastructure, have demonstrated the potential to reduce pedestrian-involved accidents by up to 50 percent."
The initiative is part of the $540 million Federal Road Safety Program, which is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments.
