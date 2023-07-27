The Advertiser - Cessnock
Safer drop offs for students at six Cessnock schools

Updated July 28 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
Paxton Public School principal Teri Clark and Paxton Public School students checking out the new crossing with Road Safety Officer Alison Shelton, Mayor Jay Suvaal, and Cr James Hawkins. Picture supplied
Paxton Public School principal Teri Clark and Paxton Public School students checking out the new crossing with Road Safety Officer Alison Shelton, Mayor Jay Suvaal, and Cr James Hawkins. Picture supplied

School drop offs in the Cessnock local government area (LGA) are believed to be much safer now, following the completion of the School Zone Infrastructure program.

