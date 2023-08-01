Cessnock City Council has opened the latest round of Visitor Economy Grants, with the aim of boosting local business through mid-week tourism in the Cessnock local government area (LGA).
Organisations or community members wanting to host events, run projects or hold conferences in the Hunter Valley are invited to apply for the grants which provide up to $25,000 in financial support.
The program, run by Cessnock City Council aims to attract organisations to the Hunter Valley and increase mid-week visitation and increase visitor length of stay within the LGA.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said attracting mid-week visitation would help create more jobs and boost the local economy.
"Our vibrant visitor economy fuels employment opportunities for our residents and drives economic growth across the region," Cr Suvaal said.
Cr Suvaal said the accommodation and food services sector is the region's second highest employer, providing 2,597 full-time jobs.
"The food and beverage manufacturing sector holds the position of the seventh highest employer, contributing 912 full-time jobs," he said.
"To put it in perspective, a 10% increase in mid-week visitors would deliver a $15 million extra spending at businesses in the Cessnock LGA, along with the creation of 103 new jobs."
Applications for the latest round of grants will take place between August 1 to 31 2023.
For more information on the Visitor Economy Grants and to apply, visit: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Residents/Community-services-and-support/Council-grants-and-club-grants.
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.