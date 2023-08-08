Direct from Dublin, Ireland's most celebrated stage production 'The Rhythms of Ireland' is heading to Performance Arts Culture Cessnock in August.
Featuring an elite group of Irish dancers, the stage production will take the audience on a journey through the rich and colourful history of Ireland.
The Rhythms of Ireland which is choreographed by two-time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnelan, is set to captivate young and old with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes.
With a cast of talented musicians and world class dancers, the show is a blend of traditional Irish step-dancing and contemporary choreography.
Taking to the stage is lead female dancer Giselle O'Meara who will star alongside male lead Kevin Goble.
The show's lead female dancer Giselle O'Meara said the show is an upbeat Irish dancing show, full of music, and Irish dancing.
"It's about one hour and 40 minutes long, and it starts off with a high energy performance from a troupe of dancers, who are mainly from Ireland,"she said.
"We've also got dancers from England, Australia and New Zealand."
O'Meara said the show reflects a very high standard of Irish dancing.
"It's all very high energy and quite nostalgic for anyone with an Ireland connection," she said.
Whether you're a fan of Irish music, dance, or simply love to be entertained, the Rhythms of Ireland promises to deliver a spectacular evening of traditional dance, music and song, enhanced by costumes, lighting and sound.
"It is toe tapping music that will make you want to jump up and dance," O'Meara said.
Don't miss your chance to experience the heartbeat of Ireland in an unforgettable night of music and dance on Wednesday, August 16.
O'Meara said the troupe of dancers are all delighted to be heading back to Australia.
"We encourage anyone who does have that Irish connection or just loves Irish music and dance to come along and enjoy the show," she said.
Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
