The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Cessnock and Kurri libraries to host free Tech Savvy Seniors workshops

Updated August 1 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free workshops at local libraries to help seniors become tech savvy. File picture
Free workshops at local libraries to help seniors become tech savvy. File picture

Want to get up-to speed with the latest technology? Cessnock City Library has launched its latest round of free Tech Savvy Seniors workshops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.