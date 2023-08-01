Want to get up-to speed with the latest technology? Cessnock City Library has launched its latest round of free Tech Savvy Seniors workshops.
The interactive, hands-on classes are designed to help seniors become more tech-savvy and comfortable using today's most popular technologies.
Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Libraries are holding a total of 24 free technology workshops between August 2023 and February 2024 for seniors living in the Cessnock Local Government Area.
The small, friendly and practical workshops will be led by Harry Kavadas from Seniors, Tech and Tea.
Attendees will learn new skills in order to become more tech savvy and get help mastering their smartphone, computer or tablet.
The first four workshops are:
The workshops focus on building digital skills and cover topics including, emails, smartphone basics, video calling, sharing photos and cyber safety.
Cessnock City Council's Library Services Coordinator Rose-marie Walters said she encourages local seniors to take advantage of the free workshops to increase their social connectedness through improved tech literacy.
"We are excited to offer these workshops to our senior community," Ms Walters said.
"We believe that tech literacy is key to staying connected with family and friends, engaging in lifelong learning, and staying up-to-date with the latest news and trends."
The workshops are open to all adult learners and take place each week at the library.
For more information, visit the library's website or call 4993 4399.
To view the full range of workshops, visit or drop in to your local library to collect a flyer.
Bookings are essential, book online via the Cessnock Library Eventbrite page or by calling Cessnock Library on 4993 4399 or Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
