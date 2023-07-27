The Advertiser - Cessnock
Clayton Harmey holds strong hand for Waratah heat at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:39am
Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey expects Next To Me to spearhead his team at Newcastle on Friday night as he tries to qualify runners for the Waratah final at Menangle.

