Country music star Travis Collins is set to rock the Cessnock Leagues Club on his 'Any Less Anymore' National Tour, performing songs from his brand new album, as well as a number of his hits and fan favourites. The eight-time CMAA 'Golden Guitar' winner, CMA Global Artist Award recipient and two-time ARIA nominee has toured alongside United States megastars Tim McGraw and Luke Combs. Collins will take to the stage at 7pm on Saturday, August 5. To purchase tickets visit, https://www.stickytickets.com.au/tjd8y/travis_collins.aspx.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 1 at the Bellbird Mine memorial park at Wollombi Road, Bellbird. Attendees are advised to arrive at 10.45am for an 11am start. Light refreshments will be available afterwards at Bellbird Workers Club from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. If you wish to attend, contact Darren on 0434 175 985 or Brett on 0409 629 358 by Tuesday, August 8.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets are back at Sobels Winery again this Saturday, August 5. With a variety of products made by local artisans on offer, there is also food and coffee to be enjoyed by all. Newcastle Distillery Co will also be joining the markets as a new stall holder. The markets will be at Sobels Winery from 9am until 2pm.
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
Do you have an event coming up? We would love to hear from you to help promote it for you.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
