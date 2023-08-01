Soupz On has been providing meals to people in need in Cessnock since 2016 and for founders Wayne and Rosie Dowling it has become a big family.
But the volunteer-run organisation is about much more than hot meals, it also distributes donated goods and offers support to clients including referrals to professional services.
Mr Dowling said they feed anywhere between 20 to 30 people a night.
"We've given everything away from socks to a caravan," he said.
Currently serving free meals four nights a week, those doing it tough can get a hot meal on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5pm to 8pm at the Cessnock Baptist Church Hall.
Mr Dowling said they try to keep the meals as healthy as possible, and will occasionally hold a junk night.
"Every three months or so, we'll have a pizza night," he said.
"We also have a Brazilian chef from Rydges Resort who volunteers and cooks Brazilian meals from time to time."
For those who attend a service, they get a drink, a meal and dessert served to them by volunteers.
"From jelly and ice cream to rocky road and pumpkin scones, there's a bit of everything when it comes to the dessert menu," Mr Dowling said.
"Whatever we get from donations I pass on to the volunteers and they go for it."
In the news:
Also on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm, Soupz On serves up free meals at the Cessnock TAFE grounds.
Soupz On recently received a $10,000 grant from the Cessnock Hospitality Group, meaning the volunteer-run organisation can now offer a complete mobile service.
The grant was put towards a trailer that will be used to store and deliver donated goods in the Cessnock local government area, including emergency groceries, hygiene hampers, clothing, bedding and small household items.
"Our next step is once a month we'll travel to areas like Millfield, Branxton, East Cessnock to offer our services to those who can't travel to us," Mr Dowling said.
Mr Dowling said donations from the community are always welcome.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.