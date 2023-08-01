Chief Inspector Michael Gorman has retired after serving the community for 40 years in the blue uniform.
The top cop was farwelled by colleagues and members of the community at Cessnock Police Station on July 20.
Inspector Michael Gorman is a man who is known for being the very essence of public service said he loved his time in the force.
The 61-year-old from Newcastle first joined the NSW Police Force at the age of 20 in May 1983.
"I was 20 when I walked into the academy and I had my 21st birthday while I was at the academy," he said.
He was first stationed at Darlinghurst Police Station and came to Cessnock Police Station in 2018, the station in which he finished his 40-year career as Officer in Charge.
"I transferred in late 1984 to Newcastle and worked in a number of stations in the Newcastle area," Inspector Gorman said.
In 1993, he was promoted to Sergeant and went on to train new officers at the Police Academy at Goulburn for 13 years.
"I would always say to the young constables that being in the cops is all about opportunities and there are opportunities available if you want to do them," Inspector Gorman said.
From training superintendents who were the venue commanders at the Sydney Olympics to assisting with border operations when the borders were closed between New South Wales and Victoria, Inspector Gorman said his career in the force has been eventful.
"When I was a young constable I was sitting in a police truck on duty at Broadmeadow when the earthquake struck," he said.
Inspector Gorman's last day of service was celebrated with an official march out at Cessnock Police Station.
"I loved working at Cessnock and it was an opportunity for me to be the face of policing in Cessnock and to work with the community to make it a better place," he said.
"It was a celebration to put a full-stop on my career and to also be able to say goodbye."
He was joined by family, friends and members of the Cessnock community in celebrating the milestone occasion.
"I still say policing was the best job in the world, but I knew it was time to move on to the next phase of my life," Inspector Gorman said.
With five children and four grandchildren split between the Hunter and Melbourne, Inspector Gorman said he and his wife are looking forward to travelling and quality family time.
