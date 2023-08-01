A fortnight ago, I welcomed Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese to Muswellbrook to open the Donald Horne building.
The Donald Horne Building includes a makerspace, an industrial prototyping facility to support ideation, design, prototyping, fabrication, assembly and communication of solutions for innovators, start-ups and local industry.
There is also a STEM Innovation Lab, a purpose-built space for students to access tools and mentorship.
The Hunter region has been a big part of powering NSW and our nation for a long time and this centre is a big part of how this region will take advantage of the opportunities of the future.
The advanced manufacturing centre here has the latest equipment to turn innovative ideas into a reality and the innovation lab will give primary and secondary students access to programs focused on robotics, aeronautics, coding and more. This is what a future made in Australia looks like.
I also gave Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek a tour of the Hunter electorate.
The Minister had a look at the $250,000 given to Lake Macquarie City Council for their Urban Rivers Project at Dora Creek before travelling to Singleton to meet with a number of First Nations Groups.
I was also able to announce some great news for local small businesses across the Hunter electorate.
Six local businesses have been given a total of $143,919 through round 1 of the Energy Efficiency Grants.
The Grants will go towards improving the energy efficiency of each of these businesses through upgrades to lighting and equipment.
Another round of the Grants Program will be coming up, so make sure you have signed up to my Grants E-Newsletter to get notified.
In the news:
The Government has also announced an Australia-wide community consultation project to understand women's experiences of bias in the health system. Anyone can take part, including patients, health providers, researchers and other stakeholders.
This community consultation will help the National Women's Health Advisory Council develop recommendations to reduce gender bias in health care and improve the health outcomes for women and girls in Australia.
Anyone can participate through the online portal, either by submitting a written statement, audio recording, completing the survey or all of the above.
The council wants to encourage women from underrepresented cohorts like the LGBTQI community, Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander communities and migrant and refugee women to share their stories.
To ensure people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds can have a say in their own language, all options can be completed in 17 languages.
The online portal can be found at: www.health.gov.au/womens-health-advisory-council and closes on October 13 2023. I would encourage everyone to have their say.
Parliament has resumed this week and over the coming weeks we will see the introduction of legislation for Same Job, Same Pay, Closing the Labour Hire Loopholes and some new legislation around standing up for casual workers who want to become permanent employees.
