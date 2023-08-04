Cessnock's United Mineworkers Pipe Band has taken home first place in the quintet competition at City of Maitland Pipes and Drums' Concert in the Park on Sunday, July 30.
Thousands flocked to the park to enjoy Celtic entertainment, live music, delicious food, local stalls and a display of vintage cars.
It's the second year in a row the United Mineworkers have won the competition, which sees five members of each pipe band battling against the other bands.
The NSW Highlanders Pipe Band came second, Governor Macquarie Pipe Band came third, and City of Maitland Pipes and Drums came in fourth place.
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums secretary Greg Queenan said the day was a raging success.
"It went wonderfully well, we had a massive crowd," he said.
"Everything was great, we had a nice diversity of stallholders."
In the news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.