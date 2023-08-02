The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Comment

Member for Paterson: Meryl Swanson | Developing relief for local families most in need

August 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson. File picture
Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson. File picture

We know that families are feeling the pressure of rising costs of living. As part of the Labor team, I am working closely with the community every day to develop relief for those that need it most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.