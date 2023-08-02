We know that families are feeling the pressure of rising costs of living. As part of the Labor team, I am working closely with the community every day to develop relief for those that need it most.
From July, around 1.2 million Australian families are benefiting from the Albanese Labor Government's Cheaper Child Care Package.
This is a big reform that is good for children, good for families and good for Australia.
Families earning up to $80,000 will have their maximum CCS rate increased from 85 to 90 per cent. Families earning over $80,000 will receive a subsidy starting from 90%.
It means parents, especially mums, can work more paid hours if they want to. It means more money in the pockets of families. It means more children can access the benefits of foundational early learning.
If you already receive the subsidy, you don't need to do anything to get the increased rate.
It will automatically apply from July 10 2023. If you are newly eligible for the subsidy and have never claimed a payment from Centrelink before, you'll need to sign into myGov and link to Centrelink. For more information, head to: www.childcaresubsidy.gov.au.
We have also worked in conjunction with the State Government to establish The National Energy Relief Fund. It is a joint initiative between the Australian and NSW Governments, where I work closely with my friend, Clayton Barr.
The payment is in addition to any existing NSW energy rebates that you receive.
Increases to rental assistance, increases to Jobseeker, changing the criteria for single parenting payments, increase to the minimum wage, same job same pay legislation, the changing of bulk billing in Medicare, the energy price relief plan, these are all things that we have done that are rolling out.
This has been able to be achieved along with the first budget surplus in over a decade. We are addressing the cost of living challenges for Australians and we continue to work to make it better.
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.