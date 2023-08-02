The Advertiser - Cessnock
DoorDash will service Cessnock and Kurri Kurri regions for first time

August 2 2023 - 11:00am
DoorDash is expanding into Cessnock and Kurri Kurri regions. Picture file
DoorDash is expanding into Cessnock and Kurri Kurri regions. Picture file

Residents in the Cessnock and Kurri Kurri areas now have access to delivery provider DoorDash after the company announced they are expanding into the Lower Hunter region.

