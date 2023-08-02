Residents in the Cessnock and Kurri Kurri areas now have access to delivery provider DoorDash after the company announced they are expanding into the Lower Hunter region.
Customers will be able to receive items delivered to their door from restaurants such as Kurri Kurri's New Noodle Paradise and Cessnock's The Nock Espresso Bar.
"We're excited to continue connecting fantastic local restaurants with their customers in Cessnock and Kurri Kurri and grow our coverage across the country to bring more to people's doors." DoorDash Australia general manager Puji Fernando said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.