Cessnock residents have the opportunity to showcase their creations or purchases of Indigenous products for the chance to win a $500 art voucher at Memo Art.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said this month the Support Local campaign is aiming to emphasise the significance of locals supporting locals, while supporting local artists, artisans, and Indigenous entrepreneurs.
"The spirit of collaboration strengthens our community and showcases the many great places within our region where you can create or purchase Indigenous products," Cr Suvaal said.
Cr Suvaal said Council aims to foster an inclusive environment that supports create arts and Indigenous businesses in the Cessnock local government area (LGA).
"We believe that embracing and celebrating our diverse community and talents is crucial for our region's growth and prosperity," he said.
Council invites all residents of the Cessnock LGA to share their stories and experiences of creating or purchasing Indigenous products within the local community.
To enter the competition, share what Indigenous product you have made or bought in the local area via Facebook and include the hashtag #supportlocalcessnock.
The competition closes August 31, with winners announced on the Advance Greater Cessnock website and via their social media channels.
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.