The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Support local art for the chance to win a $500 voucher this August

August 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Support local in August for the chance to win a $500 art voucher. Picture supplied
Support local in August for the chance to win a $500 art voucher. Picture supplied

Cessnock residents have the opportunity to showcase their creations or purchases of Indigenous products for the chance to win a $500 art voucher at Memo Art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.