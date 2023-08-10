The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Sternbecks real estate staff walked a total of 174 kilometres for breast cancer research

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
August 11 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right: Lauren Dover, Nakeisha Knowles, Tash Foster, Claudia King and Katie Sexton-Bate. Absent: Ellie Stevens and Jade Jones.
Left to right: Lauren Dover, Nakeisha Knowles, Tash Foster, Claudia King and Katie Sexton-Bate. Absent: Ellie Stevens and Jade Jones.

Staff from Vincent Street real estate agency Sternbecks walked a whooping 177.34 kilometres to raise funds for a good cause during the month of July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.