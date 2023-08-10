Staff from Vincent Street real estate agency Sternbecks walked a whooping 177.34 kilometres to raise funds for a good cause during the month of July.
Seven employees, Lauren Dover, Nakeisha Knowles, Tash Foster, Claudia King, Katie Sexton-Bate, Ellie Stevens and Jade Jones put on their walking shoes for the Breast Cancer trials - a cause close to their hearts.
Investment Relations Manager at Sternbecks Tash Foster said breast cancer hits close to home for the team.
"One of our staff members had a family member who has unfortunately been fighting breast cancer this year," she said.
"We wanted to provide support for that staff member in anyway we could."
Ms Foster said the team at Sternbecks had participated in the Black Dog Institute walk previously, but this was the first year participating in the breast cancer trials 100km in July challenge.
"It's something that we're going to try and do often," she said.
The ladies who did the walk at their own leisure enjoyed moving their bodies for a good cause.
The team has raised a total of $726 for the Breast Cancer trials. Donations can be made up until August 30. To donate, head to: https://www.facebook.com/donate/302985872164603/
Every dollar raised will support vital breast cancer research to find new and better treatments and prevention strategies to save lives today, tomorrow and forever.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
