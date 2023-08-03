Three people have escaped unharmed after a car fire spread to a home in Harris Street, Cessnock early Thursday.
The car, parked in the driveway of the Harris Street property, went up in flames before spreading to the home and causing minor damage.
Fire and Rescue NSW Cessnock brigade captain Brett Rowsell told the Cessnock Advertiser the car fire had extended into the home, causing minor damage to one of the bedrooms.
The three occupants of the home were assessed and treated by Ambulance officers.
"They had no obvious injuries and were then looked after by relatives," Capt Rowsell said.
The scene was attended by 13 firefighters from Cessnock Fire and Rescue and Kearsley Fire and Rescue.
Capt Rowsell said the car fire started about 1.30am on Thursday.
"It took about an hour to fully extinguish the fire," he said.
"The car was totally destroyed."
The cause of the car fire has yet to be identified and has been left in the hands of Police.
The blaze comes just two days after a home at Greta went up in flames.
Fire and Rescue NSW sent 10 crews to the scene on the New England Highway at Greta at about 9.45pm, Tuesday where they found the house "fully involved" in fire.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson confirmed four people self-evacuated the home uninjured.
The home as extensively damaged and the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and an investigation is taking place.
