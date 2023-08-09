SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB
The Cessnock Retired Mineworkers will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 14 at Cessnock Leagues Club. The AGM will start at 10.30am. All office positions will become vacant, a normal meeting will follow.
EXHIBITION AND TALK
CESSNOCK CITY LIBRARY
Cessnock City Library is hosting an exciting exhibit for a limited time only. Hunter Artist and author Tessa Morrison has designed and handcrafted a collection of enamel necklaces that depict the character and story of 16 of Shakespeare's female characters. Tessa will also be visiting the library to discuss her inspiration, explain the techniques used to create her enamel necklaces, and how she translated Shakespeare's textual imagery into visual imagery for each woman. Her Bejewelling Shakespeare's Women talk will be held on Thursday, August 10 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at Cessnock Library. Bookings for the talk are essential. The exhibition will be on display in the library foyer until August 31.
COMMUNITY CAR WASH
SOUTH AVENUE CESSNOCK
Central Rural Fire Brigade (RFB) is holding its community car wash on Saturday, August 12. Starting at 8.30am, the team of volunteers will be washing cars for $10 per car. There will also be gramma pies and slices for sale on the day.
HANDMADE IN THE HUNTER MARKETS
SOBELS WINERY
Handmade in the Hunter Markets are back at Sobels Winery again this Saturday. With a variety of products made by local artisans on offer, there is also food and coffee to be enjoyed by all. The markets will be at Sobels Winery from 9am until 2pm.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
