Cessnock City Library is hosting an exciting exhibit for a limited time only. Hunter Artist and author Tessa Morrison has designed and handcrafted a collection of enamel necklaces that depict the character and story of 16 of Shakespeare's female characters. Tessa will also be visiting the library to discuss her inspiration, explain the techniques used to create her enamel necklaces, and how she translated Shakespeare's textual imagery into visual imagery for each woman. Her Bejewelling Shakespeare's Women talk will be held on Thursday, August 10 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at Cessnock Library. Bookings for the talk are essential. The exhibition will be on display in the library foyer until August 31.