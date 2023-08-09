The 'Supporting Families into Early Childhood' Project run by Cessnock Family Support Service, is celebrating a new collaboration with Lower Hunter Transport Services.
The free transport will be offered to all families living in the Cessnock local government area, to support attendance at Early Childhood Education Services.
Last month, Cessnock Family Support Service staff members received crucial training through KidSafe.
The training involved the team learning how to correctly install child restraints within the Hunter Transport Services vehicles.
Cessnock Family Support Service project manager Sophie Gage said the project has assisted preschool aged children and their families to find early childhood placements.
"Transport barriers within the Cessnock area have proved to be a major reason that many children have been unable to attend preschool prior to starting Kindergarten," she said.
"There are families who don't have a driver's licence, and we've actually worked to support families in going for their driving licences and driving exams."
Cessnock Family Support Service manager Robyn Beveridge said the service allows parents and caregivers the opportunity to engage with the preschool.
"They get to sign their child in and they also have a way of getting back home," she said.
"Many preschools and centres are often not on public transport routes."
Ms Beveridge said they are also aware that for many families there are often a lot of other barriers.
"Just because there's a place available, there's often other barriers preventing them from attending preschool," she said.
Cessnock Family Support Service also assists with other barriers, including finding available placement, enrolment fees, birth certificates and navigating Centrelink paperwork.
Ms Gage said their primary focus is on the importance of Early Childhood Education.
"Research shows that quality early childhood education has positive impacts on health, cognitive and social development, and communication," she said.
"It impacts all areas of life."
Families can register by calling Sophie Gage on 0499 423 047, or emailing admin@cfss.ngo.org.au
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
