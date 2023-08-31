Discover incredible food and dining experiences, engage in unique activities and meet the passionate makers behind some of the area's most exceptional boutique wines at the first D'Vine Long Weekend.
The inaugural event presented by the Around Hermitage Association is an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to discover the Hunter Valley like never before.
D'Vine will take an enhanced approach of the popular Around Hermitage Wine and Food Trail, featuring a handpicked selection of experiences held across 14 Hunter Valley venues across the October long weekend.
Whether you're a wine enthusiast, a food lover, family, group of friends or an adventure seeker, there's a diverse range of offerings that showcase the region's finest attributes.
Around Hermitage Association president Mark Neely said the D'Vine long weekend offers something for everyone.
"We've worked hard to design a mix of experiences and events that have not been offered in the Hunter Valley before," he said.
From mozzarella making classes, ploughmen's picnics, chocolate escape rooms, a street paws festival to a kings' feast and roaming progressive lunch, it is a weekend not to be missed.
Tickets for the hop-on-hop-off D'Vine shuttle service are available for Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.
For a full program and bookings visit, the D'Vine Long Weekend website.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.