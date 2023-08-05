The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

NNSW NPL: Hat-trick hero Yuta Konagaya cements finals football for Weston

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated August 6 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston's Yuta Konagaya in action against the Macarthur Rams on Wednesday, August 2. Picture by ANFN
Weston's Yuta Konagaya in action against the Macarthur Rams on Wednesday, August 2. Picture by ANFN

The finals-chasing Weston Workers Bears travelled to Alder Park for the first time in recent memory to take on promoted New Lambton on a gloomy Saturday afternoon on a must-win assignment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.