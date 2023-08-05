As such, there was little lethargy about the Bears' play during the opening stages of this fixture. After winning take two of the toss and sending his men out with the slightest whisper of a breeze at their backs, skipper Chris Hurley appeared to have his men primed for success against an Eagles side whose table position and points tally perhaps slightly belied their ability and the threat they posed. Having been on the wrong end of several narrow results and pushed the Bears all the way in an entertaining 5-3 goalfest settled by two Ben Clouten strikes to complete a memorable hat trick after the score was deadlocked at 3-3 with 25 minutes to go, they were not to be taken lightly and fortunately the Bears appeared to be approaching the encounter with the requisite level of intensity.