The finals-chasing Weston Workers Bears travelled to Alder Park for the first time in recent memory to take on promoted New Lambton on a gloomy Saturday afternoon on a must-win assignment.
The Bears reserve grade side had secured a richly deserved premiership earlier in the day with an emphatic 5-2 victory and no doubt the first grade charges would have been buoyed by their club mates' success.
Having finally righted the ship after a four-game winless run with a commanding 5-0 evisceration of Lake Macquarie in round 20 where they looked in fine fettle once again, the Bears had the slightly unenviable fate of a week off facing them due to the allotted wet weather catch up round.
But gaffer Kew Jaliens and the rest of the Weston brains trust did not come down in the last shower, and cannily opted to keep their troops sharp with a friendly scheduled against A-League side Macarthur Bulls in the interim.
As such, there was little lethargy about the Bears' play during the opening stages of this fixture. After winning take two of the toss and sending his men out with the slightest whisper of a breeze at their backs, skipper Chris Hurley appeared to have his men primed for success against an Eagles side whose table position and points tally perhaps slightly belied their ability and the threat they posed. Having been on the wrong end of several narrow results and pushed the Bears all the way in an entertaining 5-3 goalfest settled by two Ben Clouten strikes to complete a memorable hat trick after the score was deadlocked at 3-3 with 25 minutes to go, they were not to be taken lightly and fortunately the Bears appeared to be approaching the encounter with the requisite level of intensity.
Mitch Dobson, who has been a rock at the back all season for the Bears, looked to have tweaked his knee slightly in the opening minutes as he snuffed out an attacking foray from Riley Taylor, but fortunately seemed to be able to run it out. Yuta Konagaya tried his luck from the edge of the box in the 6th minute only to be denied by a solid diving save from Alex Bozinovski. Connor Evans was next to have a crack, driving the ball just wide of the right post from 25 yards after having created a crucial pocket of space to let his strike fly.
A lightning, silky passing exchange between Aaron Niyonkuru, Liam Wilson and Konagaya down the left flank opened up the Eagles defence and it was Konagaya who rifled his shot into the back of the net - via the palm of a gallant Bozinovski - to open the scoring in the 22nd minute. It was a fair reflection of the balance of play thus far, with the Bears having been dominant in terms of both possession and territory, and knocked on the door a few times while yet to be genuinely threatened at their own end.
The goal appeared to kick the hosts into life, though. Paul Sichalwe gave away a free kick 40 yards out in the 27th minute, and initially it appeared too far to present a great deal of danger in a direct sense; that was of course until Fletcher Davis stepped up to launch a fizzing low drive that Bears keeper Gerard Roebuck did well to keep out after the ball bobbled awkwardly in front of him. He would be called upon once more from the subsequent corner, but again came up trumps, producing an authoritative punch to clear his lines. Another half-chance fell the way of the hosts two minutes later, as a clever long, searching through ball from Davis broke the Weston lines and released Taylor; the bounce proved tricky to deal with and Taylor's attempted first time lob was comfortably claimed by Roebuck.
The Bears were able to quickly turn the tide back in their favour, though, and went within a whisker of a second in the 31st minute as a masterful run from Hurley down the left side saw him cut the ball back for Niyonkuru, whose heavily deflected strike forced a reaction save from the outstretched foot of a splayed out Bozinovski. From the second ball, possession was recycled to Joey O'Connor who copped a shove from Davis after his incursion into the box; had he gone down, he may well have had a penalty, but honourably he opted to stay on his feet and continue to pursue the attacking opportunity, which ended slightly anticlimactically with Konagaya whacking the ball into the gloves of Bozinovski from 20 yards.
Another deflected Niyonkuru effort in the 36th minute found its way to a full stretch Jacob Dundas on the edge of the six-yard box, but he was unable to apply the power needed to force the ball beyond Bozinovski and the attempt was saved on the goal line. Dundas again found the ball at his feet a minute later inside the box, again having been fed by Niyonkuru, but after cleverly turning his marker, his strike was deflected well over the bar for a corner, which was curled in far too close to Bozinovski.
The signs were certainly there that the Bears were not content to simply sit on the solitary goal lead, though, and so it would prove in the 41st minute as O'Connor teed up man of the hour Konagaya to drive home a low strike from 30 yards, once again via the palm of Bozinovski who was perhaps deceived by a wicked bounce at the last moment on a pocked surface that had at times played havoc for both sides. The Bears were two to the good, though, and it looked a long way back into the contest for the home side.
A 42nd minute cross from Konagaya sailed just over the head of Hurley, who had the goal at his mercy and would surely have buried from close range if the delivery was about a foot lower. The hosts appeared to be growing a touch frustrated, with opportunities proving few and far between, and were starting to snatch at loose balls with composure often deserting them at crucial junctures. The half time whistle was blown after a minute of stoppage time and the Bears took the 2-0 advantage to the sheds.
The second stanza commenced much as the first had finished; an impatient Eagles outfit rushing to fashion half chances with the Bears opting for a more settled style of build-up. The difference in pressure was evident through body language and communication; an off-target Eagles half-volley from 35 yards just under two minutes after the restart was met with hands on heads and light remonstrations, while Hurley skewed a long-range attempt wide of the near post in the 48th minute but simply turned his head and jogged back to his mark, with a similar Sichalwe effort two minutes later drawing a near identical reaction.
A 54th minute Niyonkuru attempt was denied by Bozinovski but the ball was spilled towards a lurking Konagaya looking to complete his hat trick. Before he was able to apply a consequential touch, though, the linesman's flag had been rightly raised to curtail his progress. Roebuck had a heart-in-mouth moment in the 59th minute as he momentarily lost possession just outside the box, but fortunately the error did not amount to anything material; he had delivered an assured display between the sticks up to this point.
Konagaya released Niyonkuru in the 65th minute, but Sam Brain did well to produce a clutch block with Niyonkuru bearing down on goal. Konagaya, however, was on hand for the second ball, and made no mistake, slotting home at the far post to complete a deserved hat trick in a match where he was having a hand in nearly every attack. The Japanese import has been extremely influential for the Bears throughout the campaign and figures to be a key cog as his side do battle in the cutthroat world of finals football.
The Davis-Taylor combination, which had been at the heart of almost all of the Eagles' positive moments, nearly bore fruit in the 69th minute as the latter slotted just wide of the far post under close attention from Dobson. One had the feeling it would be a case of too little, too late in any event for the home side, but to their credit they never yielded in their pursuit of a consolation goal and the collective effort of their charges was certainly never up for debate.
Wilson went close in the 74th minute, lunging to meet a Connor Heydon cross only to prod his effort just wide. Late cameos from Cooper Buswell and Ben Clouten showed the true luxury of the strength in depth that the Bears have at their disposal, and both were involved in an 84th minute attacking move that saw the latter felled in the box to earn the Bears a penalty, that was coolly dispatched by Hurley low into the right side of the goal, having sent Bozinovski the wrong way.
With the scoreline now at 4-0 and the result assured, the Bears were able to see out the remainder of the contest without stress, and retained their clean sheet in a composed defensive display that would have been sure to please the coaching staff. Two minutes into stoppage time, the Bears threatened with a corner and forced a Bozinovski save from a close-range Kaden Soper header, while the final action of consequence in the match came a minute later as Roebuck came up clutch to produce a point-blank one-on-one save from Dylan Bozinovski. As the clock ticked over to 94 minutes, the referee blew the final whistle and it had been a strong display all around from the visitors.
With Edgeworth held to a draw by Adamstown and now marooned four points behind Weston with just one fixture remaining for each club, the Bears are now mathematically assured of a first finals appearance since 2014 as part of the top 5 format. They will look to cap off their regular season campaign with another away result against a fast-finishing Cooks Hill United outfit who have won five of their last seven, including excellent displays against the competition's top three sides ending in a 4-0 win over Charlestown, a 1-1 draw with Maitland and a 3-2 defeat against Lambton where they led 2-1 and pushed their more fancied opponents all the way.
