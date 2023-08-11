Greta mother Mikaela Pratt received any parent's worst nightmare, a moment she will never forget - her eight-month-old son Lakyn had a stroke.
Mrs Pratt said Lakyn had just woken up from an afternoon nap and was crying and she thought he had been teething.
"I put Lakyn on the floor and noticed his left side was limp and his eyes were locked to the left. I called my mother-in-law and said something is not right," she said.
Doctors who treated Lakyn at hospital, originally thought he may have pinched a nerve and sent him to a second hospital to undergo a CT scan and to investigate further.
"I will never forget the moment they told me the scan doesn't look normal, your son has had a stroke," Mrs Pratt said.
"We had no idea kids could even have strokes."
As a result of further tests, it was revealed Lakyn had suffered a major ischaemic stroke.
An ischaemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen.
Mrs Pratt said they had no answers as to why it had happened.
"We spent the next week in hospital, looking back now it's just all a blur," she said.
The Hunter Valley family then began their long road to recovery - Lakyn started weekly therapy with a local paediatric brain injury rehabilitation team.
Four months post-stroke, little Lakyn was sent to Sydney for a week of testing where he was diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare neurological condition which affects roughly one in one million people.
Mrs Pratt said Lakyn has since had two surgeries to help increase his blood flow.
"We can't put into words how thankful we are for the support and care provided to Lakyn," she said.
"The future is unknown, but we are forever grateful to be surrounded by so much love and support."
Each year, about 600 Australian children have a stroke and to mark National Stroke Week (August 7-13), the Stroke Foundation is encouraging the community to share knowledge, support and resources to help prevent strokes and to aid in the recovery process.
Stroke Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr Lisa Murphy said it's a common misconception that strokes only happen to the elderly.
"Stroke can happen to anyone, at any time. Even newborn babies have strokes," Dr Murphy said.
"Around a third of all strokes in children occur under one year of age."
Dr Murphy said the faster an adult or child with a stroke gets to hospital, the better their chance of survival and a good recovery.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
