Cessnock have been given a boost ahead of a finals clash against South Newcastle on Saturday with the return of key stars Reed Hugo, Wyatt Shaw and Sam Apthorpe.
The trio played their way into match fitness in a 22-28 win against Central Newcastle on Sunday, August 6.
The third-placed Goannas secured a vital finals second chance against a committed Butcher Boys at St John Oval.
Coach Harry Siejka said the return of the star trio was an important lift for the Goannas as they prepare to take on Souths at Townson Oval.
"They went through pretty well 80 minutes unscathed, Wyatt, obviously what he brings attacking wise and defensively, his talk is very underrated - he's a pretty big leader in our squad," he said.
"To get him and obviously Reed Hugo who's been the club captain for the last four or five years, I think them two guys are worth their weight in gold.
"Sam Apthorpe has been one of the form front rowers for the last sort of five, six years as well."
On Sunday, the Butcher Boys challenged the visitors in their last game of the season. The Goannas led by two points before Siejka barged over from close range in the dying minutes.
Prolific try-scorer Honeti Tuha scored his 24th try in the win while Central's Kain Anderson scored a hat-trick.
Siejka said the home side had little to play for and moved the ball around in the high-scoring match.
"I just felt we were in control but they had nothing to lose and they threw the ball around, they've still got some classy players in that side," he said.
"Even though they aren't in semis they've been a nuisance to a lot of teams and I'd say (they're) probably similar to the Dolphins in the NRL, they've provided a few upsets here and there."
The Goannas will square-off with Souths, the winner to play minor premiers Maitland in the major semi-final a week later.
"I think the top three sides are pretty similar, decent pack of forwards and a good couple of outside backs," Siejka said.
"I guess when you're playing those sides, it comes down to your own individual games, how well you can hold onto the ball and kick and complete sets."
