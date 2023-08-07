The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock's Reed Hugo, Sam Apthorpe and Wyatt Shaw return ahead of finals

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 7 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:50pm
The Goannas celebrate a try in round 17 against the Bulldogs at Kurri Kurri Sportsground. Picture by Ben Carr
Cessnock have been given a boost ahead of a finals clash against South Newcastle on Saturday with the return of key stars Reed Hugo, Wyatt Shaw and Sam Apthorpe.

