Pokolbin winery Pepper Tree Wines have been named Semillon of the Year after James Halliday's 2024 wine awards were announced on August 2.
Pepper Tree Wines limited release 'Tallawanta' 2013 Semillon won the award with a score of 99 points out of 100.
The Hunter Valley winery has worked tirelessly to produce quality wine in the heart of wine country for more than 30 years.
Vigneron and owner John Davis said to win Semillon of the Year, given the calibre of winemakers in the region, is humbling.
"This is recognition for the time, effort, care and responsibility that so many of our team have committed to over many years," he said.
Mr Davis purchased Pepper Tree Wines in 2002, and his goal was to match his vineyards with a winery of equal quality. His goal achieved with the winery's recent award.
He now owns a collection of diverse vineyards in Orange, Wrattonbully, Coonawarra and his home vineyard at Mount View.
The 2013 Pepper Tree Wines Limited Release 'Tallawanta' Semillon was made by winemaker Jim Chatto, which was from his second last vintage with Pepper Tree. Mr Chatto has once again joined the team in a consulting capacity.
The 2013 vintage in the Hunter Valley experienced an early start, with the grapes picked on January 14. The semillon was classic Hunter Valley, with balance, poise, drive and length. At 10 years of age, it is a wine with a long future.
Mr Davis said the semillon is a wine that is close to perfection.
"It is a combination of vintage, vineyard and wine growing and continues to excite us as it matures and develops," he said.
"Winning this accolade is a lovely tribute to the Pepper Tree team."
The heritage listed Tallawanta vineyard, sitting behind Harrigan's Hotel, is well known for Shiraz, which was planted about 100 years ago by the Elliot family.
Semillon is a more recent addition to the vineyard, with plantings taking place in the mid 1990s.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.