Pokolbin's Pepper Tree Wines named Semillon of the Year

By Staff Reporters
August 15 2023 - 1:30pm
Pepper Tree Wines at Pokolbin wins Semillon of the Year. Picture by Elfes Images
Pokolbin winery Pepper Tree Wines have been named Semillon of the Year after James Halliday's 2024 wine awards were announced on August 2.

