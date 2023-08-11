Cessnock City Council has put the call out for applications from community groups who are wanting to use council's sporting facilities and outdoor swimming complexes during the summer months (September 30 2023 to March 10 2024).
Personal trainers, educational institutes, community groups and sporting organisations who wish to use one of council's outdoor recreation facilities must apply to council for permission.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said the region has some wonderful and dedicated sporting groups and he hopes to see the groups continue to grow.
"Sport and recreation is something that has long been engrained in the culture of our community; it's in our DNA. I want to continue to see this flourish," Cr Suvaal said.
"There are so many established sporting groups in our region, but we're always open to welcoming new ones, so be sure to complete an application if this is something you're looking to pursue."
Applications are now open and will close on Friday, August 25 2023.
Application forms are available on Cessnock City Council's website. To apply, complete either the recreation facility application or the public swimming pool application.
