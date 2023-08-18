State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr, MP encourages community organisations and groups across the region to apply for funding under the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program.
The $12.5 million program aims to enhance local services and improve residents' quality of life.
From July 31, the program welcomes applications for arts, sports, community infrastructure and disaster preparedness projects to build or upgrade facilities.
The four funding categories include:
Mr Barr said the infrastructure grants program is all about supporting projects that improve community connectedness.
"Whether that be in the arts and sport, providing new or improved facilities or delivering innovative local solutions in emergency preparedness," Mr Barr said.
Applications are assessed by an independent expert panel administered through the NSW Office of Responsible Gambling.
The infrastructure grants program has provided $125 million to support more than 700 local council and not-for-profit community projects since 2013.
The 2023/24 program offers two grant rounds: July 31 to August 21 2023 and November 27 to December 18 2023.
To find out more and to apply, please visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/responsible-gambling-grants.
