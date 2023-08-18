St Philips Christian College Cessnock teacher Laura Main has been nominated for Secondary School Teacher of the Year for a Non Government school.
Laura who is a secondary agriculture teacher at the college was nominated for her significant impact on the lives of her students.
She first introduced the Cessnock students to the world of agriculture in 2022, when she took them to their first agriculture show.
Head of Senior School Brendon Guest said Laura has been instrumental in establishing agriculture as a subject choice for students in Year 8 to Year 12.
"She started the program from nothing and has put much of her own time, resources and energy into building infrastructure to support the increasing number of students wanting to participate in agriculture," he said.
Her leadership and guidance have resulted in significant achievements, including success at the NSW School Merino Wether Challenge in Dubbo - a first for St Philip's Christian College Cessnock.
Mr Guest said Laura worked hard to build external connections and partnerships within the agriculture industry to connect students into future pathways.
"Laura has created a space that allows students to find purpose and identity where otherwise they would struggle for significance," he said.
Beyond the St Philips campus, Laura won the 2021 Rural Achiever Award at the Newcastle Show and was an official judge at the Newcastle Show in 2022.
The 2023 Australian Education Awards were held on August 11 in Sydney and although Laura didn't take out the top award for the Secondary School Teacher of the Year, she is a winner in the eyes of her students and colleagues.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
