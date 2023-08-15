September 1 1923 started like any other day in Bellbird. Just after lunchtime workers rostered on the afternoon shift at nearby Bellbird Colliery headed underground.
Within a couple of hours they would all be dead in what is still the greatest coal mining disaster in Hunter Valley history.
The first sign something was wrong happened shortly after the men started work at 1pm. Smoke was detected, then a fire, which rapidly became out of control.
In all seven explosions were heard. Carbon monoxide flooded the mine, killing the miners and six pit horses.
Back at the pit top as the seriousness of the situation became apparent there were scenes of extraordinary heroism.
Colliery workmates of the miners insisted on entering the mine, with no protective equipment, only damp handkerchiefs tied around their faces. They recovered 15 bodies, but tragically one of the rescuers also died.
As conditions deteriorated the heart-breaking decision was made to seal the mine, to control the fire, limit the chance of more explosions and stop the spread of poisonous gases.
It was agreed that, unfortunately, no-one could still be alive. Still inside, now entombed, were six miners whose bodies had not been recovered.
A couple of days later a public mass funeral for the deceased miners was held in Cessnock.
Drawing extraordinary crowds, with estimates of 25,000 people lining the route, the funeral procession left the Soldiers Memorial Hall in Vincent Street and proceeded to Cessnock Cemetery.
It was led by massed colliery bands from Cessnock, Weston, Abermain and Kurri Kurri.
The coffins were carried on open top motor lorries which had been draped in black fabric, tied with purple ribbons and covered in wreaths of flowers.
Official figures were that 21 women were widowed and 41 children lost their fathers.
However, some of the wives were pregnant and children born after the disaster did not appear in the official numbers.
Nine months passed before it was safe enough for rescue teams to re-enter the mine and look for bodies.
For the first time the new 'Proto' mines rescue suits were used, which allowed the men to move deeper into the pit.
Over the next couple of months the remains of five of the six missing miners were found, but the body of the final lost miner, Malcolm Bailey, was not recovered until 1965.
A free event commemorating the centenary of the disaster will be held at Cessnock Library on September 1, 2023, between 6pm and 7pm.
Kimberly O'Sullivan is the Local Studies Librarian at Cessnock City Library. Contact her on kimberly.osullivan@cessnock.nsw.gov.au
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.