The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Future of coal mining communities discussed at Cessnock roundtable gathering

By Louise Nichols
August 16 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Energy, Penny Sharpe, Minister for Natural Resources, Courtney Houssos, and the Mayor of Cessnock, Jay Suvaal. Picture supplied.
Minister for Energy, Penny Sharpe, Minister for Natural Resources, Courtney Houssos, and the Mayor of Cessnock, Jay Suvaal. Picture supplied.

The future of Cessnock and Hunter's economy beyond coal was the theme of a roundtable discussion featuring two senior NSW Government minister's at Cessnock last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.