The future of Cessnock and Hunter's economy beyond coal was the theme of a roundtable discussion featuring two senior NSW Government minister's at Cessnock last week.
More than 60 stakeholders from mining companies, unions, energy producers, industry groups and universities coming together to share their insights and perspectives and discuss the region's core priorities.
They were joined by Natural Resources Minister, Courtney Houssos, Energy Minister, Penny Sharpe, and Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal.
The aim of the day was to discuss how best to establish Future Jobs and Investment Authorities in coal-producing regions.
New authorities will be established in the Hunter, Illawarra, Central West and North West to create jobs, where necessary re-skill workers and advance economic diversification.
The authorities will work with the Federal Government's Net Zero Authority to support workers, industries and communities to seize transformational opportunities.
The NSW Government is also looking at how it will work with existing Royalties for Rejuvenation Regional Expert Panels.
"It is vital we consult with workers and industry to better understand what support they will need. We want to ensure no-one gets left behind and that they are well prepared for the opportunities in the future," Ms Houssos said.
"We only have one chance to put in place the right structures, policies and supports for communities."
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said the initiative is about supporting the community.
"This initiative is about supporting our workers and their families, while ensuring they have every opportunity as the area moves towards new and emerging industries," Cr Suvaal said.
"It's great to see two NSW Ministers come out to Cessnock to hear directly from the local industry, employers and unions with a stake in the region's economy about our core priorities for future jobs and investment."
MEU Northern Mining and NSW Energy District President Robin Williams said he commends the NSW Government for bringing stakeholders together for a practical discussion.
"We will need to ensure Hunter residents can continue to access quality, skilled jobs and the region has a bright future," he said.
