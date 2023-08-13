The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock beaten 26-20 by Souths in Newcastle RL qualifying semi-final

Josh Callinan
Ben Carr
By Josh Callinan, and Ben Carr
August 13 2023 - 12:30pm
Souths celebrate after scoring a try against Cessnock at Townson Oval on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Souths celebrate after scoring a try against Cessnock at Townson Oval on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Cessnock's path to the Newcastle RL premiership just got a little harder after losing 26-20 to Souths in the qualifying semi-final on Saturday at Townson Oval.

