Cessnock's path to the Newcastle RL premiership just got a little harder after losing 26-20 to Souths in the qualifying semi-final on Saturday at Townson Oval.
The Goannas will now host the winner of Sunday's elimination semi between Wyong and The Entrance at Cessnock Sportsground on August 20.
Captain-coach Harry Siejka said the Goannas were slightly off the pace against the Lions who made the most of their opportunities.
"In semi-finals you sort of got to make the most out of every opportunity you get and I thought they handled the bigger moments in the game better than what we did," he said.
"Take nothing away from them, they were pretty good yesterday."
The Lions shot out of the blocks with a try inside the opening minute, fullback Reeve Howard backing up Ryan Glanville's kick-chase effort.
Both sides traded tries throughout the first half - Cessnock's Harvey Neville (11th minute), Souths' Harry Van Dartel (15th minute), Siejka (33rd minute) and Lions replacement Connor Browne (41st minute).
It was 14-8 at the main break.
Souths skipper Glanville stepped up in the second half, slicing through for his own try under the sticks (54th minute) before providing Lewis Hamilton with an assist (61st minute).
This put the Lions ahead 26-8.
Cessnock nabbed late tries via Reed Hugo (78th minute) and Neville's second on the brink of full-time.
Siejka said the Goannas will need to tidy up in both attack and defence ahead of playing one of the Central Coast teams next Sunday.
"Defensively we probably let a couple of soft tries in, especially in the second-half, the two tries in the first-half I just thought we weren't hungry enough with our scramble, we were probably a touch off the pace," he said.
"It's not through lack of trying, I think it's just an understanding of, right I've got to work a little harder here.
"We spoke about it after the game, every team you're coming up against you've got to just be working for 80 minutes."
Cessnock face elimination with a loss next weekend, though Siejka remains confident his side still have a role to play in deciding this year's premiers.
"At this stage we're do or die so it's sort of got to be the mentality if we want to win the comp we've got to win three more games and we've got no injuries from the weekend," he said.
"Now the boys have got that taste the good thing is we've got a second chance, it's not ideal to lose your first semi but in saying that Macquarie did it last year and ended up making the grand final."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
