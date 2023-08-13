The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

NNSW NPL: Lethargic display sees Weston Bears undone by Cooks Hill

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston's Aaron Niyonkuru in action against Macarthur FC on Wednesday, August 2. Picture by ANFN
Weston's Aaron Niyonkuru in action against Macarthur FC on Wednesday, August 2. Picture by ANFN

With a drought-breaking finals football appearance having already been secured after last week's victory over New Lambton, the Weston Workers Bears travelled to Fearnley Dawes Athletic Centre in buoyant spirits as they took on a fast-finishing Cooks Hill United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.