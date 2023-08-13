With a drought-breaking finals football appearance having already been secured after last week's victory over New Lambton, the Weston Workers Bears travelled to Fearnley Dawes Athletic Centre in buoyant spirits as they took on a fast-finishing Cooks Hill United.
A 90-year age gap between the clubs had a bit of J. Howard Marshall about it, but more than anything it was testament to the rapid rise of this Cooks Hill side, who have gone from strength to strength in recent years and on the balance of their late-season form look a genuine chance of a finals appearance in 2024 having only secured promotion last season.
While the identities of the season's top five finishers had been locked in, the order had not, and for this reason there remained a significant incentive for the Bears - who named a near-full strength lineup with the only change from last weekend being a starting debut for Bears junior Deacon Eriksson - to perform at their best.
There was also the all-important issue of momentum, which is more often than not what will make or break a finals campaign; the last thing the Bears wanted was to go into their first finals charge in nine years coming off a loss.
On a sparsely vegetated end-of-season pitch, it was the visitors in their bright yellow away strip who started on the front foot, a clever exchange of four passes between Aaron Niyonkuru and Liam Wilson seeing the former played through in a great position only to nudge his strike wide of the mark from close range after two minutes of play.
Cooper Buswell was next to threaten, played through deftly by Niyonkuru only to be dispossessed by a superb and crucial last-ditch tackle on the edge of the six-yard box by Cooks Hill skipper Dan Clements, who was a rock at the back all afternoon for the hosts, in the 10th minute.
A promising move in the 21st minute saw Connor Heydon tee up Paul Sichalwe on the edge of the box but a bobble at an inopportune juncture saw the holding midfielder unable to produce clean contact. The hosts had thus far been reduced largely to speculative strikes from range, but that almost changed in the 23rd minute as Dan Minors played Carter Smith through the lines; the ensuing attempt, however, was underwhelming, lacking the power to trouble Gerard Roebuck between the sticks for the Bears. Heydon had a similar attempt at the other end two minutes later, low and slow like a Texas BBQ into the gloves of Daniel Eisenhauer.
A deep corner from Cooks Hill in the 29th minute found an unmarked Alex Hilton at the back post, who had time to measure his half-volley and hit the crossbar with his attempt amid a chorus of 'ooh's from the home fans. It was the closest they had come thus far to breaching the Weston defence. It seemed to rattle the Bears a touch; they looked at sixes and sevens in the 32nd minute as Campbell Ross floated a cross into the box that Smith met well, rising above Jacob Dundas to launch a header goalwards that Roebuck did very well to keep out with an athletic leap.
Yuta Konagaya did a stellar job of giving his marker the slip in the 36th minute down the flank, creating an opportunity that bounced around in the box only to ultimately float just over the head of Niyonkuru. A clumsy challenge from Mitch Dobson on Smith right on the edge of the box saw the Bears fullback go into the book, and Joel Clissold launched an absolute howitzer of a free kick inch-perfect into the top corner of the goal in the 43rd minute; not a goalkeeper on the planet would have had a chance of stopping it.
The Bears now found themselves ruing not having converted a number of decent early opportunities that came their way and had been punished right on the stroke of half time; to the hosts' credit, they had weathered the storm to pull themselves back into the contest as far as general play was concerned and had taken the chance presented to them with both hands.
The break did not seem to do much for the Bears, whose prospects went from bad to worse in the 50th minute as Smith was at first tackled by Chris Hurley only to regain possession from the rebound and convert from close range to double his side's advantage. The visitors suddenly appeared rudderless, bereft of ideas in attack and struggling to maintain defensive discipline.
The match seemed to settle into a somewhat more subdued rhythm after the second goal; both sides exchanged sporadic blows over the next twenty minutes of football but there were few moments of genuine consequence. Bears gaffer Kew Jaliens went to his bench, introducing Ben Clouten and Kaden Soper in an attempt to shake things up a little. Soper went close in the 78th minute, latching on to a Hurley through ball on the bounce only for his first-time strike on the turn to sail over the bar.
An excellent through ball from Heydon to Clouten in the 81st minute saw the latter utilise his lightning burst of speed to burn his marker and beat the keeper to the loose ball, but his touch to round the keeper took him right to the byline and left him with too acute an angle to successfully convert. At the other end, Smith went close to claiming a brace in the 84th minute, skipping away from the Bears defence and beating Roebuck with his strike from a tight angle only to watch on as the ball kissed the base of the far post.
Substitute Tap Goora drew a sharp stop from Roebuck in the 87th minute, pouncing on the second ball after a corner and rifling a powerful strike on target. As the clock ticked down, the final chance of note of the afternoon for the Bears came when Clouten blazed his attempt over the bar in the first minute of stoppage time, and the full time whistle would blow only a minute and a half later with the men of Weston looking relieved for the day to be over and done with.
The Bears will have little time to ruminate on what might have been, and must collect themselves quickly ahead of the sudden death proposition that awaits them.
Having blown an opportunity to climb above Maitland - who suffered a defeat at the hands of Adamstown - on the ladder at the end of the final matchday, they will now face their rivals in an away fixture as opposed to hosting them.
A finals El Clasicoal is sure to bring fireworks, and the Bears will require the best possible display of travelling support to help them over the line in a game that is likely to be decided by the barest of margins.
