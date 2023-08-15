Students from Mount View High School and Cessnock High School battled it out for a speedy victory at the Hunter Valley F1 championships last week.
Mount View High School had two teams in the cadet division, and one team in the development class division.
Cessnock High School had one team in the cadet division, one team in the development class division and two teams in the professional class division.
Cessnock High School year 8 student Maddalin Miller said they had about six weeks to prepare for the competition.
"It took me about five weeks to finish and finalise our car and then we also have to do an engineering portfolio," she said.
The girls who were competing in the professional class division came in second place overall, however were awarded the best manufactured car and the fastest lap.
Year 8 student from Mount View High School Payton Burke said there was a lot of hard work involved for the preparation of the competition.
"We took some inspiration from previous years and based our car on fighter jets," he said.
"It was also a great opportunity to have some fun with my mates."
Fellow team member Kaleb Floyd said there is room for improvement on their engineered car.
"We need to remove some of the weight from the car, it's about three grams too heavy. It makes a huge difference," he said.
Their team 'Arrow Dynamics' came in second place overall to Cessnock High, but they took out the innovation award and the best reaction time award.
In other news:
Computer and F1 in Schools coordinator at Mount View High School Mark Bassett said the formula one in schools challenge is the world's largest competition.
"Each year Mount View High School has been represented at the regional and the state finals since about 2004," he said.
"We've made it to the world finals twice in 2019 and 2017."
Mr Bassett said in previous years junior teams could get advice from senior teams, but the COVID pandemic wiped the generation of teams out.
"We're starting from scratch and rebuilding from ground zero," he said.
The teams are marked on a total of 900 points and Mr Bassett said the students are marked on their verbal presentation, their pit display, portfolios and the racing component.
"Everything is centred around the car," he said.
Cessnock High School teams took out first place in the development class division and the professional class division, and Mount View High took out first place in the cadet division.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.