CESSNOCK WINTER MARKETS
CESSNOCK SHOWGROUND
Cessnock Winter Markets are on this Sunday, August 20, at Cessnock Showground. From food trucks and stalls, including a dessert section, to rides and games, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the winter markets this weekend. The markets will be on from noon to 8pm and it is a $2 entry fee per person. Free on-site parking will also be available.
ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
FEDERATION HOUSE
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers members wishing to attend the 26th annual memorial day service on Sunday, September 10, must contact Brett on 0409 629 358 by Wednesday, August 23, for seating purposes. The annual memorial day service will be held at 10.30am on September 10 at Federation House (Aberdare Road, Cessnock).
MATILDAS VS ENGLAND SCREENING
VINCENT STREET KITCHEN AND BAR
Catch all of the action from the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final between the Matildas and England, live on the big screen at Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar. Cessnock Leagues Club will also be screening the match. The Matildas will play their semi-final clash against England on Wednesday, August 16, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.
FAMILY FOODIES MARKETS
BRANXTON SHOWGROUND
Popular food markets, Family Foodies is heading to Branxton Showground this Friday, August 18, for an evening of tasty treats and fun entertainment. From food trucks to carnival rides, there is something for the whole family to enjoy. It is a $2 entry fee and the foodie markets will be on from 4pm to 8pm. To buy an unlimited ride wristband, head to: https://bit.ly/branxtonrides.
TECH SAVVY WORKSHOP
KURRI KURRI LIBRARY
Cessnock City Library is hosting a free workshop on Introduction to Social Media as part of their tech savvy seniors program. The workshop will be held on Friday, August 18, from 10am to noon at Kurri Kurri Library. Enjoy a cuppa while you learn about how to create and share content and how to connect with family and friends. Space is limited, to register call Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638 or Cessnock Library on 4993 4399.
SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
Do you have an event coming up? We would love to hear from you to help promote it for you. Simply email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
