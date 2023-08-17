The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter Valley dancer triumphs in world championships

August 17 2023 - 3:00pm
TALENT: Cessnock dancer Milla Kirby came out on top at the world championships of performing arts. Picture supplied
Cessnock local Milla Kirby danced her way onto the international stage this month at the 26th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), held at Anaheim, California.

