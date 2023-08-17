Cessnock local Milla Kirby danced her way onto the international stage this month at the 26th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), held at Anaheim, California.
A student of MJ's Dance Studio at Pokolbin, Milla represented Australia and came home with two gold medals, a silver medal, a semi-finalist pin and the overall junior musical theatre award.
For Milla her dance journey is about much more than the medals and it was the friendships with other dancers and the experience of competing at an international level that made it an experience of a lifetime.
She is determined and passionate about following her dreams despite some obstacles and Milla showed her appreciation for her dance teacher, principal of MJ's Dance Studio Jessica Kroek in helping her achieve those dreams.
"I am so grateful to have Miss Jess in my corner. She encourages me, believes in me and pushes me to be my best each and every day," she said.
Milla was honoured to perform individually choreographed pieces by both Miss Jess and MJ's teacher, Sophie Russell.
Last month, Milla also competed at the Global Dance Challenge held in Avila, Spain - where she received a gold and silver medal in the virtual dance category.
Milla also achieved the highest tap score out of all virtual and live tappers at the event.
The 15-year-old who has been dancing with MJ's Dance Studio for the past 10 years was recently part of the championship trophy winning MJ's National Dance team at the 2023 Showcase National Dance Championships.
As a result Milla was invited to audition for WCOPA after much local and international success, including being named the Judges Choice standout pick at the Industri Dance Challenge.
MJ's Dance Studio principal Jessica Kroek said she was not surprised that Milla has made it this far.
"Milla is such a hardworking and dedicated student. This is a huge achievement, and I am beyond proud of how far she has come and know there is much more to follow," she said.
"Milla is a great role model to all our younger students in showing them that no dream is ever too big."
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
