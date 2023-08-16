Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) are proud to announce a forthcoming exhibition that will pay homage to the legacy of the late Wonnarua elder and artist Uncle Les Elvin.
The commemoration will honour his remarkable contributions to art and culture, and consist of eight weeks of reflection and appreciation.
PACC are encouraging community members who might be proud owners of artworks by Uncle Les Elvin and are willing to participate in the exhibition to contact curator Vicki Sienczuk.
Each artwork will be carefully insured throughout the event, ensuring their protection and preservation, and artwork owners will be acknowledged for their contribution to the exhibition.
Participation in the exhibition will help celebrate Uncle Les Elvin's life's work and share his artistic journey with a wider audience.
You can contact curator Vicki Sienczuk on 0401 107 419 or email via pacc@cessnock.nsw.gov.au.
