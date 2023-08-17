Machinery enthusiasts from across the state will head to Richmond Vale Railway Museum this weekend for the sixth annual Cranky Handle Rally.
The Hunter Valley Vintage Farm Machinery Club is hosting the rally, which is a demonstration of all things to do with early farm machinery, with a focus on old stationary engines and farm tractors.
Spokesman for the club Scott Brooks said all the exhibits operate.
"Club members are available to tell the story of how they came across the displays and what needed to be done to bring them back to life," he said.
"There will be a vintage tractor trek around the local area on Friday for those who want to see how the old tractors can still do a day's work if required."
Mr Brooks said Maitland Steam also plans to attend and put on a display of vintage steam engines.
"These run so quietly and have an aroma that cannot be duplicated with anything else," he said.
The Richmond Vale site is the home of Marjorie the steam locomotive and on the weekend Marjorie will be available to take visitors on short rides on the rail track.
"The train rides are very popular with the children and are included in the cost of the entry," Mr Brooks said.
"Volunteer guides are also available on site to explain the operations of the former Richmond Main Colliery."
The rally which is combined event with the Richmond Railway Museum will be held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.
The museum is located at 262 Leggetts Drive, Richmond Vale. Gates open at 9.30am. Food, tea, coffee and soft drinks are available for purchase on site.
Entry is $16 adults, $11 concession, $7.50 for children aged 5-15 and free for children under five.
