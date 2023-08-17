The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Cranky Handle Rally returns to Richmond Vale this weekend

By Staff Reporters
August 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUN: Kids having fun at a previous Cranky Handle Rally. This year's rally will be held on August 19 and 20. Picture: Jonathan Carroll
FUN: Kids having fun at a previous Cranky Handle Rally. This year's rally will be held on August 19 and 20. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Machinery enthusiasts from across the state will head to Richmond Vale Railway Museum this weekend for the sixth annual Cranky Handle Rally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.