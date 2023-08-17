Local junior and Goannas legend Kori Barber will retire at the end of the 2023 season.
The front rower will play his final home match on Sunday when Cessnock host The Entrance in the Newcastle Rugby League minor semi-final.
A big crowd is expected to pack the hill at Cessnock Sportsground for what could be Barber's last game for the Goannas. A loss to the Tigers would mark the end of Cessnock's season.
Barber is a life member of the Goannas and played his 150th first grade game in 2022. On Sunday he will run out for his 168th first grade game.
The 31-year-old started with the club all the way back in under-6s and was a Newcastle Knights pathways player having represented the Knights in Harold Mathews Cup, SG Ball and the defunct National Youth Competition.
On Sunday, Cessnock are looking to rebound after losing 26-20 to Souths in the qualifying semi-final on Saturday, August 12.
Goannas captain-coach Harry Siejka said his side remain confident.
"At this stage we're do or die so it's sort of got to be the mentality if we want to win the comp we've got to win three more games and we've got no injuries from the weekend," he said.
"Now the boys have got that taste, the good thing is we've got a second chance, it's not ideal to lose your first semi but in saying that Macquarie did it last year and ended up making the grand final."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.