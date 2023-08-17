The Advertiser - Cessnock
Newcastle RL: Cessnock's Kori Barber to run out for final home match

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
August 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Goannas front rower Kori Barber in action against South Newcastle at Townson Oval on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Michael Gorton Images
Goannas front rower Kori Barber in action against South Newcastle at Townson Oval on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Michael Gorton Images

Local junior and Goannas legend Kori Barber will retire at the end of the 2023 season.

