Growing up in the Hunter, David Harris didn't even think performing on Broadway was a dream he could aspire to, let alone achieve.
After success in Australia he finally set his sights on Broadway nine years ago, and Harris is now living out his Broadway dream performing in the hit musical Moulin Rouge.
The critically acclaimed musical theatre performer made the move to New York in 2014 and made his Broadway debut in 2022.
Harris plays the role of the Duke in the musical production of Moulin Rouge on Broadway. Prior to hitting the Broadway stage, Harris spent 10 months touring the Moulin Rouge production throughout the United States.
For Harris each time he steps out on the Broadway stage he gets a thrill and said he never wants to lose that.
"It's where we do our work and it's sacred in a way," he said.
His character of the Duke is a first in his career for being cast as the antagonist and Harris said he enjoys being the evil baddie who causes drama and havoc.
"In Australia, my whole career was roles that were the protagonist, the nice guy, romantic lead," he said.
"It's a career change for me, I like playing the role of the bad guy."
Harris said he first got a passion for performing when he performed in a school musical at Rutherford Technology High School.
"That was something that I sort of fell into because no one else would do it," he said.
"Growing up in Maitland I didn't really know that Broadway existed."
After finishing high school, Harris moved to Sydney and said he made the move to see what the city had on offer for him.
"From living in Sydney, I saw more shows and I was cast for shows like Mamma Mia when it first came to Australia," he said.
It was after performing in Mamma Mia for two and a half years that he took his first trip to New York on vacation and said that's when the spark got lit.
"Standing in Times Square and seeing all the theatres light up and all these shows on, I knew then that it wasn't untouchable," he said.
"I had an emotional response of this feels amazing, I want to experience more of this so I knew that one day I was going to live in New York."
Harris continued to step into lead roles in Australian productions, including Wicked, Legally Blonde, the Full Monty, and Fiddler on the Roof and said each show was a stepping stone to Broadway.
"Going to America was a big enough thing, but the fact that I was going to be living and working in New York wasn't even on my radar of possibility," he said.
Harris said he hopes his experience shows for anyone interested in a career in theatre that anything is possible.
"Step forward and see where it could lead because it could lead you anywhere," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
