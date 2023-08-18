Spring is just around the corner and to celebrate the team at Bimbadgen are hosting Songbirds and Semillon.
Come along for a relaxing day on the lawn of boutique winery Emma's Cottage on Sunday, September 10 while listening to five female artists who call the Hunter home.
Music fans can expect to hear the original music of award-winning country artist Max Jackson, Anna Weatherup who has moved on from The Voice with her new single Crossing the Sea, Piper Butcher with her soulful roots rock, the ethereal sounds of Amy Vee, and the rich soulful songs of Chloe Gill.
Mulpha's general manager of hospitality Belinda Stapleton said they are thrilled to bring together five fabulous female singers from the Hunter to celebrate spring in true Hunter Valley style.
"There will be some great alfresco food and wine amongst the vineyards and at Emma's Cottage the hills really will be alive with the sound of music this spring," she said.
The event will also include the opportunity to sample the Semillons of Alter Wines, created by award winning Bimbadgen winemaker, Richard Done.
The complete range of Alter Wines, as well as a selection of beers and spirits will be available to purchase on the day. Select food items will also be available for purchase on the day.
Bring your own picnics are welcome, but guests also have the option of pre-ordering one of Emma's Cottage's hampers for two when purchasing their event tickets.
Each hamper contains a bottle of Alter sparkling blanc, baguette and crackers, aged cheddar, spinach, olive and feta frittata, roast pumpkin quinoa salad, lemon meringue tart and macarons.
Tickets are $49 for adults, $19 for teenagers aged 13-17 and free for children under 12. Tickets are available to purchase here.
The event which has been designed as a micro-scale music event will run from 11am to 4pm.
The set times for the event are:
