After a short break, Parliament is back, and it has been a busy couple of weeks. I have spoken about a whole range of important issues, including the cost of living, which I know is difficult for many people right now.
As a government, we want to take real action to create a better future for all Australians.
This is why our priorities are aimed at providing relief on costs of living by providing affordable housing, investing in education by providing fee-free Tafe, addressing soaring electricity bills, fighting for same job same pay and making healthcare more accessible.
I also spoke about what the government is doing to make Medicare stronger. I strongly believe in two things when it comes to healthcare - when you need help, you should be able to get it, and your Medicare should be your ticket to high quality, world class healthcare, not your credit card.
Anyone who lives in the Cessnock area would know that it can be hard to get into a doctor, and when help is needed desperately, the emergency room at Cessnock Hospital is usually busy and has long wait times.
This is not a reflection on the staff, they are all amazing and do a great job, and to them I say thank you for the work that you do. But the emergency department is just under too much pressure.
That is why it is so important that the Medicare Urgent Care Clinic is scheduled to open in Cessnock in the next month.
This means that if you need medical attention urgently, but are not in a position which is life threatening, you won't be stuck in an emergency waiting room, and you won't be left hanging, waiting for an available appointment at your GP.
All you will need when you attend one of these clinics is your Medicare card. Regardless of your financial situation, you will have care available to you when you need it. This is the way it should be.
Throughout the last couple of weeks in Canberra, I also asked the Prime Minister Albo, a question during Question Time about the revelations that came out of the report into Robodebt, which has impacted to many people so horribly.
The report was damning, but in Question Time, the former Prime Minister Scott Morrison laughed at the victims. This was disgraceful. He has so much self-pity, but so little self-awareness.
In other news:
Away from politics and the parliament, on a more exciting note, and maybe a more important note, the Cessnock Goannas continued their finals campaign this weekend at Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday.
First Grade take on The Entrance Tigers at 2pm in the sudden death final to win a spot in the preliminary final and another shot at making the grand final. In reserve grade from 12.15pm Cessnock play South Lion.s
The Ladies League Tag and women's tackle team both started their finals campaigns on Saturday.
Good luck to everyone. I'm looking forward to watching all teams go all the way and bring the trophies home to rugby league heartland. Up the Goeys!
