Dan Repacholi: Medicare Urgent Care Clinic is scheduled to open in Cessnock within the next month

By Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi
Updated August 19 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:00am
Member for Hunter, Dan Repacholi. File picture
After a short break, Parliament is back, and it has been a busy couple of weeks. I have spoken about a whole range of important issues, including the cost of living, which I know is difficult for many people right now.

