Hunter residents are urged to be vigilant and keep batteries out of household bins as the incidence of battery-related fires rises.
Fire and Rescue NSW is responding to about three battery fires a week in homes, garbage trucks and tips.
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr said batteries are vital to powering everyone's day-to-day lives, but not enough people are aware of the dangers they pose when thrown into waste and recycling bins.
"There has been a significant increase in fires in garbage trucks and waste facilities across the state, but we can avoid them in if we dispose of batteries properly," he said.
To combat the issue, Cessnock City Council has partnered with B-cycle, a national company, which has drop off points available at major retailers including Woolworths, Coles and Bunnings.
Residents can also drop off old or unwanted batteries at Big W, Ritchies IGA Cessnock, or at Cessnock Community Recycle Centre (Old Maitland Road).
Free drop off facilities are also available for residents at Cessnock Library, Kurri Kurri Library, the Council Administration Building, and the Cessnock Waste Management Centre.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal stressed the importance of responsible battery disposal.
"Batteries discarded in general waste pose a significant risk," Cr Suvaal said.
In addition to single use batteries, residents can safely dispose of electrical items with embedded batteries, such as mobile phones at the Cessnock Waste Management Centre free of charge.
For more information, head to Cessnock City Council's website.
