The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Hunter residents urged to correctly dispose of batteries to avoid fires

By Staff Reporters
August 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tricia from Cessnock Councils Environment & Sustainability team at the free battery drop-off point located in the Council Administration Building. Picture supplied
Tricia from Cessnock Councils Environment & Sustainability team at the free battery drop-off point located in the Council Administration Building. Picture supplied

Hunter residents are urged to be vigilant and keep batteries out of household bins as the incidence of battery-related fires rises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.