The spring racing season is just around the corner and the Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub is again designing and selling an array of stylish fascinators.
Spirit of Giving co-principal Helen Dyball came up with the idea to make and sell fascinators as a fundraiser early last year.
"I spoke to a lady in Morisset who was a professional hatter and asked her whether she would come and give us a class and she did," she said.
"That was the beginning of it all."
As of last year none of the volunteers had made fascinators before but Mrs Dyball said they each designed such wonderful fascinators.
"We ended up selling 40 last year and I was ecstatic," she said.
A small team of volunteers have again started to design the fascinators ahead of the spring racing season and Mrs Dyball said they are in need of some more volunteers.
"If you're interested in volunteering your time to make some fascinators, I'd love to hear from you," she said.
"They can come and pick up the craft which I store here at the cottage and take it home and do it at their leisure."
The one-of-a-kind fascinators are available in a variety of colours and styles and are selling for $35.
All funds will go towards the Cessnock Christian Christmas Day Lunch, which has been held every year since 1997.
Last year's Christmas Day Lunch was their biggest yet and Mrs Dyball said she expects this year to be even bigger given the current cost of living crisis.
"We did 200 meals (three courses each), and we had 85 meals delivered to about 29 homes for last year's Christmas Lunch event," she said.
"The whole idea of our lunch is that people have companionship on Christmas Day."
If you would like to buy a fascinator or volunteer to make some fascinators, call or text Helen on 0419 275 450 or email spiritofgivingfundraisinghub@gmail.com
The Spirit of Giving cottage is located at 6A Cumberland Street Cessnock.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
