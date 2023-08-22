The Advertiser - Cessnock
Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub sells fascinators for a good cause

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
August 23 2023 - 8:00am
Spirit of Giving co-principal Helen Dyball with some of the fascinators ready for all occasions. Picture by Laura Rumbel
The spring racing season is just around the corner and the Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub is again designing and selling an array of stylish fascinators.

