Cessnock will mark the 100th anniversary of the Bellbird Mine Disaster that resulted in the death of 21 miners in a special ceremony on Friday, September 1 2023.
Official figures were that 21 women were widowed and 41 children lost their fathers.
The 1923 colliery disaster was the catalyst for the Bill to establish a mines rescue service which was tabled in the NSW Parliament in 1924 and the Mines Rescue Act 1925.
The first NSW mines rescue station was established at Abermain in 1926.
In collaboration with Coal Services (Mines Rescue) and the Mining and Energy Union (MEU), the Coalfields Local Historical Association will host an event to commemorate the centenary.
Mines Rescue general manager Alaster Wylie said the disaster was a significant moment in the history of Mines Rescue.
"The event will pay tribute to the lives of the men who were tragically killed and reflect on the impact and influence that Mines Rescue has had on safety and emergency response in the mining industry since the disaster," he said.
Bellbird remains the worst mining disaster in Northern NSW coalfields.
MEU Northern Mining and NSW Energy District president Robin Williams said the community will gather to remember the enormous scar left in the region.
"We will acknowledge the important changes that followed and recommit ourselves to continuous improvements in mine safety," he said.
Coalfields Local Historical Association president Lynette Hamer said the disaster is still felt by the mining community and the families and friends of the 21 miners who lost their lives.
"Recognising the 100 years since the disaster occurred is an important step in ensuring our coal mining history is preserved and reflected upon by future generations," she said.
In other news:
The ceremony will take place at 11am on Friday, September 1, at the Bellbird Miners Memorial Park ( Wollombi Road, Bellbird).
Those who wish to attend are asked to respond via http://stks.be/bellbird-disaster-centenary or by calling Jenny McPherson (MEU) on 1300 712 791 before Monday, August 28. To attend, community members must advise of their attendance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.